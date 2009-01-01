Hi. I have a yamaha 701 (61x/61x) with a 46mm mikuni carb. It will start right up but it will not restart unless it sits for about 20min. I am testing it out of the water.
I'm running the fuel lines directly to the tank with an inline fuel filter and primer. On the carb I have the lower fuel line running to "on" tank tube and the upper carb line running to open return line on the tank. The reserve line has a line looped together so it's closed and the other tank fitting has a line ending with the check valve.
I'm not sure if I have a fuel delivery issue? Carb issue (bad n/s)? Or a bad cdi or something?
Thank you