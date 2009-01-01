Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 x2 running issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 35 701 x2 running issue Hi. I have a yamaha 701 (61x/61x) with a 46mm mikuni carb. It will start right up but it will not restart unless it sits for about 20min. I am testing it out of the water.



I'm running the fuel lines directly to the tank with an inline fuel filter and primer. On the carb I have the lower fuel line running to "on" tank tube and the upper carb line running to open return line on the tank. The reserve line has a line looped together so it's closed and the other tank fitting has a line ending with the check valve.



I'm not sure if I have a fuel delivery issue? Carb issue (bad n/s)? Or a bad cdi or something?



Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules