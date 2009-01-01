Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Should I ditch my Skat Trak 16? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location Cen Tex Age 34 Posts 78 Should I ditch my Skat Trak 16? I've been doing research all weekend long and I can't come to a conclusion.



I'll be running:

650 motor

150psi compression

Keihin 42 cdkII

Coffman pipe

Lightened flywheel

Drilled waterbox

Westcoast super deep grate

Stubby cone



I'm looking for the most bottom end to hop around the lake and I'd be happy with a top end of 40-42mph.



Would any of these be a good match?:



Machined Skat c75 9/17 big hub swirl

Machined SXR 13/18 big hub swirl

Solas ka-sc-i 10/16

Solas ka-sc-i 13/18



