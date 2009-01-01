I've been doing research all weekend long and I can't come to a conclusion.
I'll be running:
650 motor
150psi compression
Keihin 42 cdkII
Coffman pipe
Lightened flywheel
Drilled waterbox
Westcoast super deep grate
Stubby cone
I'm looking for the most bottom end to hop around the lake and I'd be happy with a top end of 40-42mph.
Would any of these be a good match?:
Machined Skat c75 9/17 big hub swirl
Machined SXR 13/18 big hub swirl
Solas ka-sc-i 10/16
Solas ka-sc-i 13/18
Or am I better off sticking with my Skat 16? This is a winter build for me that I've never ridden so I don't have any reference to go off of.