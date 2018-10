Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Head gasket for 650 cylinder bored +2mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 8 Head gasket for 650 cylinder bored +2mm Like title says - anyone have a source for stainless head gaskets to fit 78mm bores? The stocker overlaps into the bores and I have the squish set up for stock gasket thickness so I'd rather not go with a fiber .040 gasket.



I could grind back a stock gasket to fit the 78mm bore, but then it would lose the crimped/raised area around the cylinders. Is this a problem? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,625 Re: Head gasket for 650 cylinder bored +2mm You could use a stock 750 head gasket (80mm) or call Conetic. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 8 Re: Head gasket for 650 cylinder bored +2mm The 750 has the same cylinder spacing and bolt pattern then? That seems like the best choice, thanks.

