 93 750 SX questions
  1. Today, 11:16 AM #1
    eggy
    93 750 SX questions

    Hey guys been a while. I haven't had a ski for a few years but just got a wild hair to get back on a stand up. I just picked up a 93 SX and have a few questions. Every other ski I have owned had a tethered kill cord this does not. The guy told me the ski dies if no throttle input is applied. You guys like this option or do you swap this for a cord? Also the handle pole is cracked but fixed with what looks to be a pretty hefty sheet metal and fiberglass fix. Ugly as hell but looks to be solid. I need a project so considered swapping out the pole for something else. Any recommendations. Im a 47 year old overweight guy just looking to get a little crazy so I don't need racing stuff. I like low end power more than speed so maybe an intake or impeller some time. Give me some ideas. Thanks.
  2. Today, 11:41 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Re: 93 750 SX questions

    Well, if the impeller is still stock in that thing......it sucks! Get one for low end thrust. Ugly pole is fine, maybe try to find one to have on hand when you decide to fix it. Install a pole limiting strap and that won't happen again. And get an extended Ocean Pro ride plate, the one with skeggs. Overall, have fun getting a good workout!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
