FS 2005 Seadoo 800 RFI motor CORE
I have for sale a complete 800 RFI motor from a 2005 3D also used in other RFI applications.
This motor is rusted up due to water intrusion but is good as a core motor for someone that needs a core for SBT because their cases are broken or jugs are broken.
Asking $500 & will deliver to SBT no charge so it will save you $$$ on shipping costs.
I also have many parts from RFI motors if anybody needs them. stators,throttle bodys,flywheels,sensors,exhaust manifolds,pipes,intake manifolds,RV covers LMK PM is best.
