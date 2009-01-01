 FS 2005 Seadoo 800 RFI motor CORE
    FS 2005 Seadoo 800 RFI motor CORE

    I have for sale a complete 800 RFI motor from a 2005 3D also used in other RFI applications.

    This motor is rusted up due to water intrusion but is good as a core motor for someone that needs a core for SBT because their cases are broken or jugs are broken.

    Asking $500 & will deliver to SBT no charge so it will save you $$$ on shipping costs.

    I also have many parts from RFI motors if anybody needs them. stators,throttle bodys,flywheels,sensors,exhaust manifolds,pipes,intake manifolds,RV covers LMK PM is best.
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 04:27 PM.
