Am I wasting my time?
So I got the Daytona and the Barracuda converted to a premix and feel a lot better about the future of my engines well being. I haven't had a chance to get the sharks out to the water yet. From what I've been reading the Barracuda is a handful to ride and not very stable. I'm a big guy 6ft1 around 270, what I'm seeing is it's a light guys ride. So am I wasting my time working on this thing? As a novice I don't need to try to be taming a squirrel... Any thoughts from the experienced guys would be appreciated.
