How stiff is TOO stiff for a new driveshaft housing bearing?
I ordered a new bearing housing made by JSP Manufacturing since my original housing is rotted out but the bearing seems to be seized? I haven't placed my driveshaft through it yet but the bearing will not budge at all if I try to spin it with my finger. I know new bearings are stiff but this one doesn't feel right to me. Advice? Maybe the bearing race is stuck to the rubber seals? Normally I'd install the shaft and see if it will break free but with my luck lately, the seller will try to claim damage by improper install or some BS like that.
I contacted the seller and I'm waiting for a response but I'd like to know if you guys had any thoughts. Thanks!
push the shaft though the bearing and try it , the seals may be binding on the bearing race.
I'm also thinking try it with the shaft.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
