Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: How stiff is TOO stiff for a new driveshaft housing bearing? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location Cen Tex Age 34 Posts 75 How stiff is TOO stiff for a new driveshaft housing bearing? I ordered a new bearing housing made by JSP Manufacturing since my original housing is rotted out but the bearing seems to be seized? I haven't placed my driveshaft through it yet but the bearing will not budge at all if I try to spin it with my finger. I know new bearings are stiff but this one doesn't feel right to me. Advice? Maybe the bearing race is stuck to the rubber seals? Normally I'd install the shaft and see if it will break free but with my luck lately, the seller will try to claim damage by improper install or some BS like that.



I contacted the seller and I'm waiting for a response but I'd like to know if you guys had any thoughts. Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,461 Re: How stiff is TOO stiff for a new driveshaft housing bearing? push the shaft though the bearing and try it , the seals may be binding on the bearing race. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767



I'm also thinking try it with the shaft.



