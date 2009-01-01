Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 gp1200 engine, mods and general questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location GA Age 50 Posts 1 1997 gp1200 engine, mods and general questions Hi

Newbie here so lots of questions. I'm trying to understand whether the "R" at the end of gp1200R means power valve. I just bought a 1997 gp 1200 with a blown engine. My jet skis guy is putting in a new engine. I am assuming the blown engine is a non-power valve engine.

First question: When replacing a non-powervalve engine is it a must to replace with another non-powervalve or are they interchangeable. From what I am reading I am guessing they are not compatible.



I also want to have my mechanics do some modifications that will get the best bang for the buck as far as top speed goes. Everything I am reading is for modifications for the GP1200R. what are the best low cost modifications for a 1997 gp 1200 non powervalve to get the most speed out of it. What is a reasonable speed to expect for the stock vs. a modified. Thanks in advance for helping me understand all this!!

