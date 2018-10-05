Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PJS Viper 8000 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2011 Location chicago Posts 2,127 PJS Viper 8000 20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164205.jpg 20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg

Viper 8000 motor powder coated and ported a few years ago and put in a box while I moved houses. Due to family expenses I will have to let this go. It's a complete motor with crank, rods, pistons, flywheel and electronics. I have an intake manifold and a complete viper 8000 exhaust that will be sold with this. The powder coat has a few blemishes on the exhaust. Never put back together or ran after powder coat and porting. Asking 1800$ obo



