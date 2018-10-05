Thread: PJS Viper 8000

|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
PJS Viper 8000
20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164205.jpg 20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg
Viper 8000 motor powder coated and ported a few years ago and put in a box while I moved houses. Due to family expenses I will have to let this go. It's a complete motor with crank, rods, pistons, flywheel and electronics. I have an intake manifold and a complete viper 8000 exhaust that will be sold with this. The powder coat has a few blemishes on the exhaust. Never put back together or ran after powder coat and porting. Asking 1800$ obo
IL Jet Riders Member #2
95 X2 650
92 Jetmate ported 750 factory pipe
92 SC 750
93 Blaster stk
93 Blaster Mod
Paypal= jwielgot@gmail.com
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
IL Jet Riders Member #2
95 X2 650
92 Jetmate ported 750 factory pipe
92 SC 750
93 Blaster stk
93 Blaster Mod
Paypal= jwielgot@gmail.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules