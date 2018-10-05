 PJS Viper 8000
Thread: PJS Viper 8000

  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    wielgot
    wielgot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wielgot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    chicago
    Posts
    2,127

    PJS Viper 8000

    20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164205.jpg 20181005_164158.jpg20181005_164205.jpg20181005_164217.jpg20181005_164158.jpg
    Viper 8000 motor powder coated and ported a few years ago and put in a box while I moved houses. Due to family expenses I will have to let this go. It's a complete motor with crank, rods, pistons, flywheel and electronics. I have an intake manifold and a complete viper 8000 exhaust that will be sold with this. The powder coat has a few blemishes on the exhaust. Never put back together or ran after powder coat and porting. Asking 1800$ obo
    IL Jet Riders Member #2

    95 X2 650
    92 Jetmate ported 750 factory pipe
    92 SC 750
    93 Blaster stk
    93 Blaster Mod


    Paypal= jwielgot@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:36 PM #2
    wielgot
    wielgot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wielgot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    chicago
    Posts
    2,127

    Re: PJS Viper 8000

    20181005_164337.jpg20181005_164328.jpg
    IL Jet Riders Member #2

    95 X2 650
    92 Jetmate ported 750 factory pipe
    92 SC 750
    93 Blaster stk
    93 Blaster Mod


    Paypal= jwielgot@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
