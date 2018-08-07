Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 bob gen 3 pro series freestyle jet ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location YAHILL OREGON Age 45 Posts 44 2014 bob gen 3 pro series freestyle jet ski 2014 bob gen 3 pro series freestyle jet ski. Runs great tons of power, hits hard. 190 psi in both holes. This is a back flipping machine if you have the balls. priced to sell $6500 Firm Title in hand. Can ship at buyers expense I have a great rate to most areas. I can also except credit card or paypal if you want to pay the 2.7% 503-307-1122 heres what it has:



780 RIVA big bore sleeved and freestyle ported 61x cylinder

Flat top pistons

ADA Racing Head Girdled

Head with flat top 190 psi domes

144 superjet Pump

Im pros hooker large hub high thrust impeller

Thrust innovations easy pull tilt nozzle

Blowsion throttle trigger.

Blowsion Bars and Quick Turn With Premium Cable.

44mm mikuni carbs

Blowsion flame arrestors.

Lightened Flywheel.

Dakine Forward Foot Strap

Factory B Pipe.

Protec Scoop Grate

Carbon Fiber Extended Ride Plate

Aluminum Handle Pole20180912_165632.jpg20180807_122222.jpg20180912_165625.jpg20180912_165652.jpg20180807_122207.jpg20180807_122201.jpg

Hood Straps

Adjustable Foot Holds

