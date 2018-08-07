|
|
-
2014 bob gen 3 pro series freestyle jet ski
2014 bob gen 3 pro series freestyle jet ski. Runs great tons of power, hits hard. 190 psi in both holes. This is a back flipping machine if you have the balls. priced to sell $6500 Firm Title in hand. Can ship at buyers expense I have a great rate to most areas. I can also except credit card or paypal if you want to pay the 2.7% 503-307-1122 heres what it has:
780 RIVA big bore sleeved and freestyle ported 61x cylinder
Flat top pistons
ADA Racing Head Girdled
Head with flat top 190 psi domes
144 superjet Pump
Im pros hooker large hub high thrust impeller
Thrust innovations easy pull tilt nozzle
Blowsion throttle trigger.
Blowsion Bars and Quick Turn With Premium Cable.
44mm mikuni carbs
Blowsion flame arrestors.
Lightened Flywheel.
Dakine Forward Foot Strap
Factory B Pipe.
Protec Scoop Grate
Carbon Fiber Extended Ride Plate
Aluminum Handle Pole20180912_165632.jpg20180807_122222.jpg20180912_165625.jpg20180912_165652.jpg20180807_122207.jpg20180807_122201.jpg
Hood Straps
Adjustable Foot Holds
Bilge pump
