 Superjet clean inside hull faded yellow
  Today, 11:02 AM #1
    jaxski01
    Superjet clean inside hull faded yellow

    Cleaned inside of 97 superjet hull used purple power even toilet bowl cleaner, still dingy yellow looking. I've seen inside of hull painted?? Any suggestions before i install engine??
  Today, 11:30 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Superjet clean inside hull faded yellow

    Seen some Guys use Garage Floor Epoxy Paint, others have used Appliance Epoxy Paint Black or White by Rustoleum.

    Either way, I think the surface needs to be cleaned with Acetone, sanded/scuffed, vacuumed, then cleaned again with Acetone before applying the epoxy paint.

    Bolt Hole Threads can be protected by coating Bolts in Wax, then screwing them in before applying paint.

    $5 Wax Ring
