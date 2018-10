Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki For sale Ocean Pro 650 Nozzle #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 926 Kawasaki For sale Ocean Pro 650 Nozzle Ocean pro turn nozzle and reduction nozzle for sale from a 650sx. Itís a kx650 nozzle. Powder coat is starting to chip so could use a fresh coat if wanted. Price is $275 plus ship. Attached Images D6B805AA-B9CD-4402-B07C-4706E89E81D2.jpeg (484.6 KB, 9 views)

D6B805AA-B9CD-4402-B07C-4706E89E81D2.jpeg (484.6 KB, 9 views) A4F28A66-2343-4103-8AA7-90D176404F30.jpeg (3.09 MB, 7 views)

20717207-B7A5-4F54-BDD0-B3540E634C0A.jpeg (2.45 MB, 9 views)

