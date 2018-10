Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: IMCO SC Upper Drives #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Rialto Posts 129 IMCO SC Upper Drives I know its a long shot but i have two, IMCO SC Upper's Only, About 120 hours on them, Ratio 1.50, one will need new seals, $6500 for both, if you have any questions, feel free to message me 909-273-0887, Carlos TIA Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules