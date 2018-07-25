Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Traction pads #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location CA Age 31 Posts 23 Traction pads Quick question about the js300.

I have 87s. Bone stock.

They have sano traction pads in them. Was this the original pad they all had? I know hydroturf is the big one now, and sano is gone.

But I cant seem to find out if all original JS300s had this sano pad logo in the tray.

Thanks!!

downloadfile.jpeg



#2
Sano was not OE on Kawi skis.
#3
Do you happen to know what was original or what it looked like??

Did it have any logo or was it a plain unlogo'd mat??

Was it offered in many colours original??



#4
Sorry for not having a better photo but this is how they look.



#5
These are the original pads.20180725_212033.jpeg



#6
Were they only offered in black?



#7
Yes original mats were only black

