 Traction pads
Thread: Traction pads

  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    samanthabauerphotography
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Traction pads

    Quick question about the js300.
    I have 87s. Bone stock.
    They have sano traction pads in them. Was this the original pad they all had? I know hydroturf is the big one now, and sano is gone.
    But I cant seem to find out if all original JS300s had this sano pad logo in the tray.
    Thanks!!
  Today, 10:59 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    Sano was not OE on Kawi skis.
  Today, 11:01 AM #3
    samanthabauerphotography
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    Do you happen to know what was original or what it looked like??
    Did it have any logo or was it a plain unlogo'd mat??
    Was it offered in many colours original??

  Today, 11:04 AM #4
    samanthabauerphotography
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    Sorry for not having a better photo but this is how they look.

  Today, 11:15 AM #5
    papadon
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Greece
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    These are the original pads.20180725_212033.jpeg

  Today, 11:16 AM #6
    samanthabauerphotography
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    Were they only offered in black?

  Today, 12:43 PM #7
    Rushford_Ripper
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    Re: Traction pads

    Yes original mats were only black

