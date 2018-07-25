Thread: Traction pads

|
Traction pads
Quick question about the js300.
I have 87s. Bone stock.
They have sano traction pads in them. Was this the original pad they all had? I know hydroturf is the big one now, and sano is gone.
But I cant seem to find out if all original JS300s had this sano pad logo in the tray.
Thanks!!
Re: Traction pads
Sano was not OE on Kawi skis.
Re: Traction pads
Do you happen to know what was original or what it looked like??
Did it have any logo or was it a plain unlogo'd mat??
Was it offered in many colours original??
Re: Traction pads
Sorry for not having a better photo but this is how they look.
Re: Traction pads
These are the original pads.20180725_212033.jpeg
Re: Traction pads
Were they only offered in black?
Re: Traction pads
Yes original mats were only black
