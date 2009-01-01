Yeah, I'm not counting my luck talking to mel or Bill. I know Bill posts on here but was worth a try.
Just so i got this correct- When you say advance the pump a little, adjust the cable so the pump is open a little more??
So where the alignment marks are set for factory settings, tight'n the cable so the alignment mark on the wheel is moved more towards the cable hold bracket( alignment mark to the left) ??
Im also removing the oil injection nozzles out of the OEM rv cover and re- fitting them into my billet Buckshot rv cover.
Ive noticed on some Buckshot covers they have mounted them on the top right of the inlet port as compared to the OEM cover they are on the bottom left/right corner.
Im leaning more towards mounting them as per OEM position as this may lubricate the rotary valve better as the case has a rail/guide in the bottom of the port for this reason.
The only issue i see it that there is little room for this on the bottom port of the Buckshot cover to drill and press the oil nozzle which is why Buckshot on some of there covers mounted it up top of the port as there is more space to do so.
What would be your opinion on mounting position of the oil nozzles??
Cheers
