 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is
  Today, 06:17 PM
    Jumper
    Jumper is online now
    Frequent Poster Jumper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Orlando biatches!!
    Posts
    267

    1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is

    1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster 701. Florida title.

    Pro Tec rebuilt the bottom end with new Pro Tec pistons, rods, and rings, and bored once over in approximately 2002.
    Factory B Pipe, Limited chamber
    TDR (Tony Doukas Racing) Recreation aluminum waterbox
    Dual 44 Mikuni carburetors (set up by the old R&R Jet Tech back in the day)
    K&N cone flame arrestors
    R&R Jet Tech intake manifold
    Riva intake accelerator plate
    Pro Tec Recreation cylinder head. Pump Gas compression
    Chokes removed and primer installed
    Riva Top Loader intake grate
    UMI steering (lower bearing leaks but works)
    Renthal grips
    One ride plate bolt broke, but it has been that way since I bought it in 2000.
    Jet Works battery
    UMI oil pump block off


    Sold As Is. I have only ridden the ski rarely since I found a small exhaust leak that was giving me a headache. I replaced the exhaust tube from the chamber to the waterbox. That was the issue. I finally found a hole in the exhaust tube from the chamber to the waterbox that these Limited Chambers use. It was richening the mix and so I kept leaning out the carbs. So, the carbs are probably tuned too lean now, I never readjusted them after I replaced that pipe with a new one from Factory. There is a crack in the top mount for the chamber, but it is only on the top of that top mount so it still works.

    Ski fires right up. It has always ripped with this setup.

    I prefer a local buyer come pick up the ski for cash. Im in Lake Mary, FL. Thanks everyone!
  Today, 06:49 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    Join Date
Dec 2003
Location
Sunny Fla
Posts
24,926
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,926

    Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is

    Price ??
  Today, 06:59 PM
    Jumper
    Jumper is online now
    Frequent Poster Jumper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Orlando biatches!!
    Posts
    267

    Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is

    $2800
