Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2004 Location Orlando biatches!! Posts 267 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster 701. Florida title.



Pro Tec rebuilt the bottom end with new Pro Tec pistons, rods, and rings, and bored once over in approximately 2002.

Factory B Pipe, Limited chamber

TDR (Tony Doukas Racing) Recreation aluminum waterbox

Dual 44 Mikuni carburetors (set up by the old R&R Jet Tech back in the day)

K&N cone flame arrestors

R&R Jet Tech intake manifold

Riva intake accelerator plate

Pro Tec Recreation cylinder head. Pump Gas compression

Chokes removed and primer installed

Riva Top Loader intake grate

UMI steering (lower bearing leaks but works)

Renthal grips

One ride plate bolt broke, but it has been that way since I bought it in 2000.

Jet Works battery

UMI oil pump block off





Sold As Is. I have only ridden the ski rarely since I found a small exhaust leak that was giving me a headache. I replaced the exhaust tube from the chamber to the waterbox. That was the issue. I finally found a hole in the exhaust tube from the chamber to the waterbox that these Limited Chambers use. It was richening the mix and so I kept leaning out the carbs. So, the carbs are probably tuned too lean now, I never readjusted them after I replaced that pipe with a new one from Factory. There is a crack in the top mount for the chamber, but it is only on the top of that top mount so it still works.



Ski fires right up. It has always ripped with this setup.



I prefer a local buyer come pick up the ski for cash. Im in Lake Mary, FL. Thanks everyone! Attached Images 20181001_103348_resized.jpg (745.8 KB, 1 views)

20181001_103348_resized.jpg (745.8 KB, 1 views) 20181001_103448_resized.jpg (894.4 KB, 2 views)

20181001_103448_resized.jpg (894.4 KB, 2 views) 20181001_103508_resized.jpg (853.2 KB, 2 views)

20181001_103508_resized.jpg (853.2 KB, 2 views) 20181001_103538_resized.jpg (559.1 KB, 2 views)

20181001_103538_resized.jpg (559.1 KB, 2 views) 20181001_103730_resized.jpg (838.6 KB, 2 views) Last edited by Jumper; Today at 06:19 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,926 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is Price ?? #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2004 Location Orlando biatches!! Posts 267 Re: 1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster for sale in Florida. Blaster 701. $2800 As Is $2800 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules