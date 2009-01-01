His name on ebay is worldgraphic. To make a long story short, this guy lied about where the item was located (boynton beach fl vs venezuela), shipping times (5-10 days vs 30+ days), tracking numbers, ignored my emails, ignored my requests for cancellation and refund, and eventually after I filed a paypal claim he ships them. I put a hold on the package and just wanted my money back since the box was still in his city and my claim was almost over. I got a refund, told fedex to give the package back to him. They sent them to me instead. They came damaged and is also missing the front underside piece (basically his neck to the front of the hull) on the right side. Glad I didn't pay for them. They look cool though, definitely won't last. Stay away. Buy IPD or LG1.
