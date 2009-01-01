Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 47 Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate... Ive searched and googled asking the question does the intake grate fit both the 800 and 750 Pro. Ive gotten 50/50 answers yes/no. Can somebody answer this question with a definitive yes or no please? Thx for any help... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,731 Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate... I can tell you the sxi is not the same as sxr, as far as the pro goes, I do not know. Are you searching for one?

Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

Believe the intake tract is longer on the sxr So going to have to say no on the intake grate. But pretty sure ride plate will interchange between pro and sxr

Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

No I havent bought one yet. Theres one local to me for 50 bucks in mint condition. Its a worx for an 800 SXR. Ive just heard over the years the plates or intake grates were interchangeable between the two. Sounds like its just a plate only...

Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

Now Im curious as to how much longer the SXR is versus the pro. Do the bolt patterns lineup? Since the grate is made of aluminum Im wondering if I can grind it down some to fit its a nice one.

