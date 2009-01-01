 Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 12:41 PM #1
    Texasskeeter
    Texasskeeter is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    47

    Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

    Ive searched and googled asking the question does the intake grate fit both the 800 and 750 Pro. Ive gotten 50/50 answers yes/no. Can somebody answer this question with a definitive yes or no please? Thx for any help...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:51 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,731

    Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

    I can tell you the sxi is not the same as sxr, as far as the pro goes, I do not know. Are you searching for one?

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:55 PM #3
    Sxipro750
    Sxipro750 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Sxipro750's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Middletown NJ
    Age
    31
    Posts
    89

    Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

    Believe the intake tract is longer on the sxr So going to have to say no on the intake grate. But pretty sure ride plate will interchange between pro and sxr
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:12 PM #4
    Texasskeeter
    Texasskeeter is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    47

    Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

    No I havent bought one yet. Theres one local to me for 50 bucks in mint condition. Its a worx for an 800 SXR. Ive just heard over the years the plates or intake grates were interchangeable between the two. Sounds like its just a plate only...
    Last edited by Texasskeeter; Today at 01:12 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:36 PM #5
    Texasskeeter
    Texasskeeter is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    47

    Re: Kawi 800sxr And sxi Pro intake grate...

    Now Im curious as to how much longer the SXR is versus the pro. Do the bolt patterns lineup? Since the grate is made of aluminum Im wondering if I can grind it down some to fit its a nice one.
    Last edited by Texasskeeter; Today at 01:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. Texasskeeter

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 