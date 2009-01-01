We have three functioning vintage jet skis. A '94 SN Super Jet, a '88 650cc X2, and a '93 550sx. When I ride the 550sx (189 psi both cylinders, 1 gal. 110 leaded race gas to 4 gals. premium, 32:1 Klotz Jet Craft oil) at wide open throttle it seems fast to me.
But recently I started hanging back on the bars with what seems like little or no weight on my feet. And the ski stops slapping the chop as much and - incredibly - it accelerates faster, to scary fast.
What is going on here? The engine is not increasing rpm, I am pretty sure of that. Is the top loader intake grate cavitating less? grabbing more water? is the hull flatter more nose down and planing more slippery?
The best picture of the riding posture I am talking about is shown in this picture I snipped from youtube:
Camp Far West 7-16-17 Vintage Ski Race.JPG
What is going on?