 Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here?
  Today, 12:35 AM
    Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here?

    We have three functioning vintage jet skis. A '94 SN Super Jet, a '88 650cc X2, and a '93 550sx. When I ride the 550sx (189 psi both cylinders, 1 gal. 110 leaded race gas to 4 gals. premium, 32:1 Klotz Jet Craft oil) at wide open throttle it seems fast to me.

    But recently I started hanging back on the bars with what seems like little or no weight on my feet. And the ski stops slapping the chop as much and - incredibly - it accelerates faster, to scary fast.

    What is going on here? The engine is not increasing rpm, I am pretty sure of that. Is the top loader intake grate cavitating less? grabbing more water? is the hull flatter more nose down and planing more slippery?

    The best picture of the riding posture I am talking about is shown in this picture I snipped from youtube:

    Camp Far West 7-16-17 Vintage Ski Race.JPG

    What is going on?
    Learning Slowly...
  Today, 01:44 AM
    Re: Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here?

    The front of the hull is out of water and for the most part only the rear of the hull and the intake are in the water less surface area = less resistance = faster... A top loader should not cavitate at all unless your in chop or turning the purpose of them is to essentially keep shoveling water to the pump and keep it loaded.

    A lot of race starts guys seem to be in that position nobody is poised over the bars in attack mode unless there is a short start area with a turn buoy close

    Thats a pretty deep squat though a rough water day and it might be hard to hold on to that much of a squat..

    There is a decent amount of race fotage on
    You tube

    Badass holeshot
    ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive )
