Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 425 Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here? We have three functioning vintage jet skis. A '94 SN Super Jet, a '88 650cc X2, and a '93 550sx. When I ride the 550sx (189 psi both cylinders, 1 gal. 110 leaded race gas to 4 gals. premium, 32:1 Klotz Jet Craft oil) at wide open throttle it seems fast to me.



But recently I started hanging back on the bars with what seems like little or no weight on my feet. And the ski stops slapping the chop as much and - incredibly - it accelerates faster, to scary fast.



What is going on here? The engine is not increasing rpm, I am pretty sure of that. Is the top loader intake grate cavitating less? grabbing more water? is the hull flatter more nose down and planing more slippery?



The best picture of the riding posture I am talking about is shown in this picture I snipped from youtube:



Camp Far West 7-16-17 Vintage Ski Race.JPG



What is going on? Last edited by E350; Today at 12:39 AM . Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 37 Posts 4,810 Blog Entries 17 Re: Hanging on the Bars: What's going on here? Originally Posted by E350 Originally Posted by



But recently I started hanging back on the bars with what seems like little or no weight on my feet. And the ski stops slapping the chop as much and - incredibly - it accelerates faster, to scary fast.



What is going on here? The engine is not increasing rpm, I am pretty sure of that. Is the top loader intake grate cavitating less? grabbing more water? is the hull flatter more nose down and planing more slippery?



The best picture of the riding posture I am talking about is shown in this picture I snipped from youtube:



Camp Far West 7-16-17 Vintage Ski Race.JPG



What is going on? We have three functioning vintage jet skis. A '94 SN Super Jet, a '88 650cc X2, and a '93 550sx. When I ride the 550sx (189 psi both cylinders, 1 gal. 110 leaded race gas to 4 gals. premium, 32:1 Klotz Jet Craft oil) at wide open throttle it seems fast to me.But recently I started hanging back on the bars with what seems like little or no weight on my feet. And the ski stops slapping the chop as much and - incredibly - it accelerates faster, to scary fast.What is going on here? The engine is not increasing rpm, I am pretty sure of that. Is the top loader intake grate cavitating less? grabbing more water? is the hull flatter more nose down and planing more slippery?The best picture of the riding posture I am talking about is shown in this picture I snipped from youtube:What is going on?



A lot of race starts guys seem to be in that position nobody is poised over the bars in attack mode unless there is a short start area with a turn buoy close



Thats a pretty deep squat though a rough water day and it might be hard to hold on to that much of a squat..



There is a decent amount of race fotage on

You tube



Badass holeshot Last edited by garrcass; Today at 01:50 AM . ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules