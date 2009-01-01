|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Sxr 2007 group k motor
IMG_2486.JPGIMG_2488.JPGIMG_2492.JPGIMG_2494.JPGIMG_2487.JPG
Has group k motor, light porting, griddle head, bored carbs, aluminum pole, straight bars, finger throttle,top loader, ride plate stainless prop, and much more. Ski is in great condition. Bought a new sxr! Thanks for looking
5500.00
704-363-1051
chris
Last edited by aircross46; Yesterday at 10:45 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules