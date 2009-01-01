Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 2007 group k motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2008 Location charlotte Age 47 Posts 112 Blog Entries 1 Sxr 2007 group k motor IMG_2486.JPGIMG_2488.JPGIMG_2492.JPGIMG_2494.JPGIMG_2487.JPG

Has group k motor, light porting, griddle head, bored carbs, aluminum pole, straight bars, finger throttle,top loader, ride plate stainless prop, and much more. Ski is in great condition. Bought a new sxr! Thanks for looking

5500.00

704-363-1051

chris

