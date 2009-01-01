 Sxr 2007 group k motor
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:42 PM #1
    aircross46
    aircross46 is offline
    PWCToday Regular aircross46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    charlotte
    Age
    47
    Posts
    112
    Blog Entries
    1

    Sxr 2007 group k motor

    IMG_2486.JPGIMG_2488.JPGIMG_2492.JPGIMG_2494.JPGIMG_2487.JPG
    Has group k motor, light porting,     griddle head, bored carbs, aluminum pole, straight bars, finger throttle,top loader, ride plate stainless prop, and much more. Ski is in great condition. Bought a new sxr! Thanks for looking
    5500.00
    704-363-1051
    chris
    Last edited by aircross46; Yesterday at 10:45 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 