Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda R-12x Straight Pipe is AWESOME !!!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location San Diego, CA Age 66 Posts 360 Honda R-12x Straight Pipe is AWESOME !!!! I just purchased the stainless steel straight pipe system for my 2003 R-12x and the difference is AMAZING

Ski has more low end, quicker response, 3-4 mph more top end per GPS AND sounds AWESOME !!

This was the best $299 I have spent on this ski EVER.

Installation of the pipe and 4 silicone couplers only took 20 minutes (after 90 minutes of fighting/cursing/bleeding removing the 15 year old RUSTY hardware).

I HIGHLY recommend this system as a cheap way to put new LIFE if your Aquatrax.



System is build and sold by Darryn Ruzicka...if interested email at smallmovespecialists@cox.net

