|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Honda R-12x Straight Pipe is AWESOME !!!!
I just purchased the stainless steel straight pipe system for my 2003 R-12x and the difference is AMAZING
Ski has more low end, quicker response, 3-4 mph more top end per GPS AND sounds AWESOME !!
This was the best $299 I have spent on this ski EVER.
Installation of the pipe and 4 silicone couplers only took 20 minutes (after 90 minutes of fighting/cursing/bleeding removing the 15 year old RUSTY hardware).
I HIGHLY recommend this system as a cheap way to put new LIFE if your Aquatrax.
System is build and sold by Darryn Ruzicka...if interested email at smallmovespecialists@cox.net
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules