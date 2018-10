Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Raider 62T. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,022 1994 Raider 62T. 62t/62t , compression was 159 in both bores. Freshwater engine as good as you will see anywhere. Offered as a long block complete. With electronics. 700.00 plus shipping.If your in Michigan will meet you half way.KIMG0810.JPGKIMG0809.JPG #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,022 Re: 1994 Raider 62T. Just in case you need a idea of what to do with it read this. https://www.groupk.com/y845.htm Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

