 650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help...
  Today, 07:48 PM
    roush611
    roush611
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    52

    650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help...

    Recently purchased a 650sx with a coffmans pipe and dual cooling set up. The cooling lines are run in a strange manner in my mind and I want to make sure they are either ok or I need to re route them.

    Current set up is...

    port side bulkhead going directly to fitting on the back of the head pipe (kind of like a stock set up)
    starboard bulkhead going to 1 of 2 fittings on west coast exhaust manifold

    2nd fitting on exhaust manifold being routed to fitting on headpipe right above exhaust manifold

    1 cooling line exiting mariner head to pisser
    2 cooling line exiting mariner head to stinger/second pisser

    This routing seems odd to me as typically both the lines coming from the bulkhead would be going to the exhaust manifold and the fitting on the back of the headpipe would be going to the stinger/pisser... Should i reroute the lines or keep them how they are?

    pics for reference...
  Today, 09:13 PM
    CALJET
    Re: 650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help...

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457703
