Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 52 650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help... Recently purchased a 650sx with a coffmans pipe and dual cooling set up. The cooling lines are run in a strange manner in my mind and I want to make sure they are either ok or I need to re route them.



Current set up is...



port side bulkhead going directly to fitting on the back of the head pipe (kind of like a stock set up)

starboard bulkhead going to 1 of 2 fittings on west coast exhaust manifold



2nd fitting on exhaust manifold being routed to fitting on headpipe right above exhaust manifold



1 cooling line exiting mariner head to pisser

2 cooling line exiting mariner head to stinger/second pisser



This routing seems odd to me as typically both the lines coming from the bulkhead would be going to the exhaust manifold and the fitting on the back of the headpipe would be going to the stinger/pisser... Should i reroute the lines or keep them how they are?



pics for reference...

2C86D3F3-8CE7-41C1-AF07-62874513375F.jpeg

04AC184B-D2E8-44BB-9A73-31E7881248A5.jpeg Last edited by roush611; Today at 07:52 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location ONTARIO,CANADA Posts 8 Re: 650sx Coffman Pipe Dual Cooling Help... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457703 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules