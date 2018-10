Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Aquatrax R12x 3500 rpm issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Astor, Florida Age 65 Posts 1 2003 Aquatrax R12x 3500 rpm issue Purchased a 2003 Aquatrax R12 Turbo and when I took it out it would not go over 3500 rpm. It ran fine the day before. I have replaced the spark plugs with new NKG plugs and checked to make sure the turbo charger spins freely. There are no codes showing up. Where should I look next? Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

