Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Jet Ski Patches #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2008 Location Las Vegas Age 39 Posts 346 Kawasaki Jet Ski Patches These vintage patches are pretty sweet. Snag 'em while you can! I've got a few of each. $10 shipped for the round one, $7 for the rectangular one. Round one is about 4" in diameter and the rectangular one is 5"x2". DM for paypal.

IMG_0559.JPGIMG_9678.JPG Brappp!

1989 300sx 1985 JS550(3)

1988 X2 1997 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules