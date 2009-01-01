 WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
  Today, 12:05 PM #1
    tmoney12
    tmoney12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    66

    WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate

    Just wanting to see if anyone has a worx or jet dynamics scoop intake grate for sale for a Kawasaki 750sx. Let me know what you got. Thank you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:12 PM #2
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    190

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate

    I've got an R-D scoop grate

    Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:08 PM #3
    tmoney12
    tmoney12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    66

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate

    What are you looking to get for it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:46 PM #4
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    190

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate

    I haven't sold much from a 750 so if I'm way off in pricing let me know.. How's $85 shipped sound?

    Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:08 PM #5
    tmoney12
    tmoney12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    66

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate

    Quote Originally Posted by RowdyRowdyKraig View Post
    I haven't sold much from a 750 so if I'm way off in pricing let me know.. How's $85 shipped sound?

Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk

    Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
    Thanks you. I will let you know. I really want a Worx or JD though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
