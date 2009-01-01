Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 66 WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate Just wanting to see if anyone has a worx or jet dynamics scoop intake grate for sale for a Kawasaki 750sx. Let me know what you got. Thank you. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 190 Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate I've got an R-D scoop grate



I've got an R-D scoop grate



How's $85 shipped sound?



