|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
Just wanting to see if anyone has a worx or jet dynamics scoop intake grate for sale for a Kawasaki 750sx. Let me know what you got. Thank you.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
I've got an R-D scoop grate
Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
What are you looking to get for it?
-
Frequent Poster
Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
I haven't sold much from a 750 so if I'm way off in pricing let me know.. How's $85 shipped sound?
Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 sx/sxi scoop intake grate
Thanks you. I will let you know. I really want a Worx or JD though.
Originally Posted by RowdyRowdyKraig
I haven't sold much from a 750 so if I'm way off in pricing let me know.. How's $85 shipped sound?
Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Charlie86-X-2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules