Newbie here, thought I'd share my new winter projects.
A 1979 js440 and a 1987 js550, including a galvanized shoreland'r trailer picked up for $700. 20180922_141535.jpg
The kicker, neither start.
This will be my first restoration and I have no hands-on experience with engines, but I'm reading up all the great material available on this forum.
Compression tested out evenly at 165psi (js440, recently rebuilt) and 135psi (js550) and I found a broken wet exhaust hose, but otherwise I know nothing. Physically the skis seem to be in just okay condition, the js440 being cleaner. Both are poorly painted so I will give them a hobbyist best paint job, hoping not to find fiberglass damage.