 Project js550 and js440
  Today, 01:20 AM
    Jbacon47
    Jbacon47 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    25
    Posts
    3

    Project js550 and js440

    Hey all,

    Newbie here, thought I'd share my new winter projects.
    A 1979 js440 and a 1987 js550, including a galvanized shoreland'r trailer picked up for $700.
    20180922_141535.jpg

    The kicker, neither start.

    This will be my first restoration and I have no hands-on experience with engines, but I'm reading up all the great material available on this forum.

    Compression tested out evenly at 165psi (js440, recently rebuilt) and 135psi (js550) and I found a broken wet exhaust hose, but otherwise I know nothing. Physically the skis seem to be in just okay condition, the js440 being cleaner. Both are poorly painted so I will give them a hobbyist best paint job, hoping not to find fiberglass damage.

    More pics:
    20180922_141555.jpg
    js550 under the hood
    20180922_141738.jpg
    js440 under the hood
    20180922_141852.jpg
    js440 engine
    20181001_202052.jpg
    js550 engine
    20181001_202201.jpg
    js550 Mariner aftermarket half-pipe?
    20181001_202227.jpg

    Carb rebuild kits are in the mail (bn-38 and bn-44) and I added some flush hoses; keep you posted.

    Anyway, I certainly appreciate any and all advise or suggestions along the way.

    Cheers
    Attached Images Attached Images
