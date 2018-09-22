Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Project js550 and js440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 25 Posts 3 Project js550 and js440 Hey all,



Newbie here, thought I'd share my new winter projects.

A 1979 js440 and a 1987 js550, including a galvanized shoreland'r trailer picked up for $700.

20180922_141535.jpg



The kicker, neither start.



This will be my first restoration and I have no hands-on experience with engines, but I'm reading up all the great material available on this forum.



Compression tested out evenly at 165psi (js440, recently rebuilt) and 135psi (js550) and I found a broken wet exhaust hose, but otherwise I know nothing. Physically the skis seem to be in just okay condition, the js440 being cleaner. Both are poorly painted so I will give them a hobbyist best paint job, hoping not to find fiberglass damage.



More pics:

20180922_141555.jpg

js550 under the hood

20180922_141738.jpg

js440 under the hood

20180922_141852.jpg

js440 engine

20181001_202052.jpg

js550 engine

20181001_202201.jpg

js550 Mariner aftermarket half-pipe?

20181001_202227.jpg



Carb rebuild kits are in the mail (bn-38 and bn-44) and I added some flush hoses; keep you posted.



Anyway, I certainly appreciate any and all advise or suggestions along the way.



