Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300/650 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Michigan Age 22 Posts 1 JS300/650 Build Hi guys, new to the stand up jet ski world. Recently I bought a JS300 that had all the guts from a JS550 in it (550 engine, pump...). PO sold it to me for cheap because the day before he lost compression in the rear cylinder while out for a ride. I was originally planning to rebuild it but after finding a bad crank, decided to swap engines instead. I found a clean TS650 for a good price so I went and took a look at it. The engine had 135/130 psi on a cold engine with the throttle closed (fail on my part during the compression check), so I bought it.



Plan for the build is pretty simple, and I've done a fair bit of research on this forum, but decided I'd like everyone's opinion on a few things prior to me starting the build.



Cooling: The JS300 hull is already setup for dual cool (using the stock cooling line and the bilge line), but the line size is too small for a 650 imo. (Looking at about 1/4" ID). My current plan is to run dual cooling, with one 1/2" line and one 3/8" line. I'm thinking I will use the 1/2" line to cool the engine and use the 3/8" line to cool the exhaust/waterbox. This seems overkill but I want to be safe in the future because knowing myself, I will continue to mod the engine for more power once I learn how to ride this thing... I was thinking I could use some flow control valves to control the water if it is too much cooling for the stock-ish 650 that'll be in there. Opinions Please!!!!



Impeller: The JS550 pump currently has a 16 pitch Skat Trak impeller. I've been reading that people typically use anywhere from 17 to 19 pitch impellers. I'm currently thinking an 18 pitch would be about right, but opinions are welcome.



Engine Mods: I plan to deck the head to up the compression. I've read 0.020" will get me closer to 180 psi. I want to run 93 octane, so I definitely don't want more than 180 psi. For starting, I'm going to run the stock carb. This will likely be swapped for a sbn44 or 46 sooner than later.



Exhaust: I have a stock 650sx exhaust system for this project that I will be doing the "dry pipe" mod to. I'm going to use a Mariner JS550 waterbox.



JS300 Current Mods: Quick steer, straight bars, electric bilge pump, Mariner extended ride plate, Team Butch intake grate, skat trak impeller



Mods to come along with 650 swap: extended gas tank, new turf, hull braces, pump stuffer (maybe), lock-on grips.



Goal is to make it almost a sleeper, keeping the stock original graphics, etc. Thanks for any input you guys can give.



