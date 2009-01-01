i've been laid up a while with health injuries so my ski has fuel issues from bad gas. I'm assuming to get to the fuel pump and filter I would need to pull the glove box. I've unscrewed all the screws but the glove box seems to stick. I want to double check that I can pull the glove box out without damaging anything. I'm not very mechanical but I did purchase the service manual and have a friend to assist. is there a trick to pulling the glove box out once unscrewed? i'm mainly concerned about damaging something. thanks is advance.