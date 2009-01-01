Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 seadoo xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Texarkana Tx. Posts 5 95 seadoo xp Rebuilt whole ski pretty much after piston failure. Problem I’m having is bought oem mikuni rebuild kits, oem 1.2 needles and seats, replaces all fuel lines with thermoid fuel lines, compression is 140 pto 150 mag side if I take fuel line and place in bottle of fuel engine starts right up but sucks a water bottle of gas in a minute or so of running? I’m surprised it even starts also do not see any fuel in pto carb? Also carbs apart have 40 psi pop off pressure on both carbs Last edited by factorysupercharged; Yesterday at 10:56 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

