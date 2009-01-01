 will a 750 work in a 900 zxi
  Yesterday, 10:46 PM
    jrddillon
    will a 750 work in a 900 zxi

    got a clean 900 zxi hull and a 96 sts 750 with a junk hull,how do I make exhaust work?
  Yesterday, 10:52 PM
    Myself
    Re: will a 750 work in a 900 zxi

    You'll need to get a 750 exhaust or get VERY creative.
