  Today, 09:13 PM
    Pb300
    Pb300 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Pb300's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    East Side Michigan
    Age
    25
    Posts
    117

    Alabama riding scene

    Whats the jet ski scene down in Alabama, if any?

    Any good riding spots inland near Tuscaloosa ?
  Today, 09:32 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,618

    Re: Alabama riding scene

    Oh so awesome, if u want a sj u have to drive to ATL, all 3 of ours came from GA. There is plenty of water around tho, tusc river, warrior river prob close enough
