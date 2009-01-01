|
Alabama riding scene
Whats the jet ski scene down in Alabama, if any?
Any good riding spots inland near Tuscaloosa ?
Re: Alabama riding scene
Oh so awesome, if u want a sj u have to drive to ATL, all 3 of ours came from GA. There is plenty of water around tho, tusc river, warrior river prob close enough
