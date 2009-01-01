|
|
-
550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner
USPS lost the Reed cases I bought off Ebay, selling the top end parts to go another direction with the ski.
550 Reed Cylinder, needs sleeved. $150+ Ship
550 Intake manifold, stock $35 + Ship
550 Reed Cages, stock $35 + Ship
Will make a combo deal if you want it all.
Also have a 550 PP Mariner head. Currently pitted and needs work.
$75 + Ship
PM for Pics. Thanks !
Last edited by Flat Brapp; Today at 07:08 PM.
97 RN Battle Boat
-
Top Dog
Re: 550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner
Have a good matched set of kawi reed cases , perfect shape , if still needed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules