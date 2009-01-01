 550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner
  Today, 07:06 PM #1
    Flat Brapp
    Flat Brapp is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Littleton,CO
    Posts
    642

    550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner

    USPS lost the Reed cases I bought off Ebay, selling the top end parts to go another direction with the ski.

    550 Reed Cylinder, needs sleeved. $150+ Ship
    550 Intake manifold, stock $35 + Ship
    550 Reed Cages, stock $35 + Ship

    Will make a combo deal if you want it all.

    Also have a 550 PP Mariner head. Currently pitted and needs work.
    $75 + Ship

    PM for Pics. Thanks !
    Last edited by Flat Brapp; Today at 07:08 PM.
    97 RN Battle Boat
  Today, 07:54 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,220

    Re: 550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner

    Have a good matched set of kawi reed cases , perfect shape , if still needed
