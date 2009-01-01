Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Littleton,CO Posts 642 550 Reed Cylinder/Intake/Reeds. 550 PP Head Mariner USPS lost the Reed cases I bought off Ebay, selling the top end parts to go another direction with the ski.



550 Reed Cylinder, needs sleeved. $150+ Ship

550 Intake manifold, stock $35 + Ship

550 Reed Cages, stock $35 + Ship



Will make a combo deal if you want it all.



Also have a 550 PP Mariner head. Currently pitted and needs work.

$75 + Ship



Have a good matched set of kawi reed cases , perfect shape , if still needed

