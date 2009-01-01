 X4 Sponson Options $125 Shipped
    X4 Sponson Options $125 Shipped

    I have a couple sets here ready to ship. One are Beach House but with aluminum spacers instead of the normal plastic ones. One bolt is broken.

    The other is a set of Trackers with heavy duty billet backing plates for support inside the hull.

    $125 shipped per set in the US only
    Re: X4 Sponson Options $125 Shipped

    Trackers sold
