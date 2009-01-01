|
X4 Sponson Options $125 Shipped
I have a couple sets here ready to ship. One are Beach House but with aluminum spacers instead of the normal plastic ones. One bolt is broken.
The other is a set of Trackers with heavy duty billet backing plates for support inside the hull.
$125 shipped per set in the US only
Re: X4 Sponson Options $125 Shipped
