Honda F12 Rub Rails, Maroon Hood, Fuel Cap, Left Controls, Sponsons
Hi all,
Recently picked up a maroon 06 F12X with some battle scars and trying my options before purchasing over eBay or new. Looking for the following parts in clean condition:
1. Maroon hood
2. Rub rails (will take all rails but really only need front three and rear corners)
3. Fuel cap
4. Left hand (start/stop) controls
5. Sponsons (L & R)
Must be willing to ship unless within a few hours drive from Albany, NY area.
