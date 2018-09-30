Selling my trusty 93 550sx. Ive had this ski for many years and it is a killer ski. List of goodies:
Aluminum handle pole
Straight bars, odi grips & finger throttle
K&N air filter and billet adapter
Bilge pump
Primer kit
New hydroturf in tray
Aluminum gas cap
Ocean pro ride plate
Westcoast intake grate
PJS waterbox
It could use some work cosmetically (paint) but it is a solid runner. Reed motor is all stock so it is very reliable.
Id like 1400 with the alum pole or 1200 with the stock pole. Ski is located in OR. Have title. Pm with questions