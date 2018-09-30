Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 550sx For Sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 27 Posts 95 1993 Kawasaki 550sx For Sale Selling my trusty 93 550sx. Ive had this ski for many years and it is a killer ski. List of goodies:



Aluminum handle pole

Straight bars, odi grips & finger throttle

K&N air filter and billet adapter

Bilge pump

Primer kit

New hydroturf in tray

Aluminum gas cap

Ocean pro ride plate

Westcoast intake grate

PJS waterbox



It could use some work cosmetically (paint) but it is a solid runner. Reed motor is all stock so it is very reliable.



Id like 1400 with the alum pole or 1200 with the stock pole. Ski is located in OR. Have title. Pm with questions



