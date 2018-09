Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: CdkII pulse cover #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 32 Posts 299 CdkII pulse cover Need to find just the pulse cover to a CDKII.



lemme know whatcha got #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,265 Re: CdkII pulse cover I may have one. Give me an email watcon@watcon.com or call the shop and remind me to look.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules