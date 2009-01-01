 How important is ethanol free gas.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:03 PM #1
    General Parrish
    General Parrish is online now
    PWCToday Newbie General Parrish's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    32
    Posts
    8

    How important is ethanol free gas.

    So I just got a 96 Yamaha Wave Blaster.

    I've read that you should use ethanol free gas. How important is this? Would I be ok using 89 octane premium? (with ethanal)

    The only places that have ethanol free here are closed on sunday. They are also pricy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:04 PM #2
    perrysplus
    perrysplus is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Crestview, FL
    Posts
    21

    Re: How important is ethanol free gas.

    The official answer is probably yes. The same goes for motorcycles and a lot of cars. But can you use gas with ethanol? Yes. Will you be fine, probably.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 