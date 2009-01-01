Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How important is ethanol free gas. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 32 Posts 8 How important is ethanol free gas. So I just got a 96 Yamaha Wave Blaster.



I've read that you should use ethanol free gas. How important is this? Would I be ok using 89 octane premium? (with ethanal)



The only places that have ethanol free here are closed on sunday. They are also pricy. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Crestview, FL Posts 21 Re: How important is ethanol free gas. The official answer is probably yes. The same goes for motorcycles and a lot of cars. But can you use gas with ethanol? Yes. Will you be fine, probably.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules