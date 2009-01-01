|
|
How important is ethanol free gas.
So I just got a 96 Yamaha Wave Blaster.
I've read that you should use ethanol free gas. How important is this? Would I be ok using 89 octane premium? (with ethanal)
The only places that have ethanol free here are closed on sunday. They are also pricy.
The official answer is probably yes. The same goes for motorcycles and a lot of cars. But can you use gas with ethanol? Yes. Will you be fine, probably.
