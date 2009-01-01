|
|
-
I ordered a cover correctly by WCSS - they made the wrong size?!
Ordered a cover for a 2004 Seadoo GTX -cover looks nice. It appears that it was made for a smaller ski or something. The cover is too short, for starters, for a three-seater. The distance from the mirror "glove" and the handlebar is too short. I got this as a gift, now I have to see if my parents have a packing slip and see what my options are...
Not sure if WCSS made it too small or what.
Not entirely happy. Not looking for a refund, just an exchange.
Last edited by RoLleRKoaSTeR; Today at 06:38 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules