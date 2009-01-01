 I ordered a cover correctly by WCSS - they made the wrong size?!
pxctoday

  Today, 06:37 PM
    RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Elizabethtown, KY
    Age
    45
    Posts
    22

    I ordered a cover correctly by WCSS - they made the wrong size?!

    Ordered a cover for a 2004 Seadoo GTX -cover looks nice. It appears that it was made for a smaller ski or something. The cover is too short, for starters, for a three-seater. The distance from the mirror "glove" and the handlebar is too short. I got this as a gift, now I have to see if my parents have a packing slip and see what my options are...

    Not sure if WCSS made it too small or what.

    Not entirely happy. Not looking for a refund, just an exchange.
