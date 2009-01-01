Hey all, another newbie here. This summer I bought my first stand-up JetSki, a 1998 Kawasaki 750sxi Pro. I had only ever rode a sit down once before. It was such a blast to ride that I went out and bought a few winter projects to keep myself busy! A Kawasaki 1979 js440 and 1987 js550. I'm planning to do my first full rebuild and restoration. With the helpfulness of all you folks out there, I hope my restorations are cruising the lake by next summer!

Cheers.