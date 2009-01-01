Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 kawasaki stx 1100 di #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 164 2000 kawasaki stx 1100 di Have complete ski. Very good condition. 56hrs total use. Had sat in storage since 05 and oil injection tank leaked into cases (common problem I've learned) still smoking some but have got it mostly rectified. Every item is in near new condition. No title currently but within a cpl weeks that will be rectified also. Will sell whole and complete or part it out. I got this for a unreal price, so dont worry about making low ball offers, just tell me what u want and what u would like to pay and we can probably make that work. As of today, ski is fully assembled, 100% complete and running (still smoking a little at mid range rpm, but it had over a gallon of injection oil in the cases when I got it. On positive side sitting full of oil in storage since 05 is probably the best case scenario for preservation)



Edit:

I bought this for swapping engine, and pump into my x2, but have concluded the di setup isnt ideal for any future modifications. I'd be interested in trades involving a 1100 non di engine, electronics, and pump to put in my x2 for the entire di ski I have. Or possibly trade for a complete exhaust for my current x2 setup, a full FPP blaster system, a full FPP sxr system or any full system with a TNT or c4 style chamber. Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 11:08 AM . Reason: I'm not so good with the words or even spelling of the words :-) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

