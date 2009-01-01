|
PWCToday Newbie
Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?
What up guys, Ive read over a dozen posts on here about winterizing 2 and 4 stroke PWCS and it seems like everyone has their own way and opinion on what the correct way is to do it. I have 3 80s Kawasaki standups and a 92 750ss. This will be my first year putting them all up for the winter. Up here in Maine it gets well below freezing, and all of them will be stored in a un-heated garage. My question is, do you guys recommend using antifreeze in them after doing 4-5 fifteen second blow outs? And if so where to pour it into? Just down the flush kit with a funnel after the ski is running? I do plan on fogging them all after I get all of the water out, and have already added Sta-bil to the fuel.
Thanks in advance
Re: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?
First year doing mine as well but I'm going to winterize just like I did my families boats.
I have a large jug that I'll pour 2-3 gallons of rv antifreeze (dont buy stabil brand it cant take the cold and turns to slush which broke a few of my hoses) hook it up to the rinse port and do a standard flush until it's running out the indicator hole. Finish all of it.
Start engine
Begin flush
Finish liquid
Turn off engine
Disconnect tubing
Start engine and blip a couple times and fog the engine with sea foam
I'll then lift my trailer as high as I can to finish
the drain.
That's it!
I also used to wash and wax then make sure the hull was as dry as possible and air out if i can. Then apply a good vinyl protectant to help prevent mold.
Like I said 1st time for skis but that always worked on the boats
Re: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?
Quick question for anyone else that posts, do you put oil in the piston cylinder? I never did on a boat but saw some people talking about that
