Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 36 Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis? What up guys, Ive read over a dozen posts on here about winterizing 2 and 4 stroke PWCS and it seems like everyone has their own way and opinion on what the correct way is to do it. I have 3 80s Kawasaki standups and a 92 750ss. This will be my first year putting them all up for the winter. Up here in Maine it gets well below freezing, and all of them will be stored in a un-heated garage. My question is, do you guys recommend using antifreeze in them after doing 4-5 fifteen second blow outs? And if so where to pour it into? Just down the flush kit with a funnel after the ski is running? I do plan on fogging them all after I get all of the water out, and have already added Sta-bil to the fuel.



Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location IL Posts 9 Re: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis? First year doing mine as well but I'm going to winterize just like I did my families boats.



I have a large jug that I'll pour 2-3 gallons of rv antifreeze (dont buy stabil brand it cant take the cold and turns to slush which broke a few of my hoses) hook it up to the rinse port and do a standard flush until it's running out the indicator hole. Finish all of it.

Start engine

Begin flush

Finish liquid

Turn off engine

Disconnect tubing

Start engine and blip a couple times and fog the engine with sea foam

I'll then lift my trailer as high as I can to finish

the drain.



That's it!



I also used to wash and wax then make sure the hull was as dry as possible and air out if i can. Then apply a good vinyl protectant to help prevent mold.



Quick question for anyone else that posts, do you put oil in the piston cylinder? I never did on a boat but saw some people talking about that

