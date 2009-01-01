 Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?
pxctoday

  Today, 10:38 AM #1
    zxkyler
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Southern Maine
    Posts
    36

    Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?

    What up guys, Ive read over a dozen posts on here about winterizing 2 and 4 stroke PWCS and it seems like everyone has their own way and opinion on what the correct way is to do it. I have 3 80s Kawasaki standups and a 92 750ss. This will be my first year putting them all up for the winter. Up here in Maine it gets well below freezing, and all of them will be stored in a un-heated garage. My question is, do you guys recommend using antifreeze in them after doing 4-5 fifteen second blow outs? And if so where to pour it into? Just down the flush kit with a funnel after the ski is running? I do plan on fogging them all after I get all of the water out, and have already added Sta-bil to the fuel.

    Thanks in advance
  Today, 12:27 PM #2
    Charles603
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    9

    Re: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?

    First year doing mine as well but I'm going to winterize just like I did my families boats.

    I have a large jug that I'll pour 2-3 gallons of rv antifreeze (dont buy stabil brand it cant take the cold and turns to slush which broke a few of my hoses) hook it up to the rinse port and do a standard flush until it's running out the indicator hole. Finish all of it.
    Start engine
    Begin flush
    Finish liquid
    Turn off engine
    Disconnect tubing
    Start engine and blip a couple times and fog the engine with sea foam
    I'll then lift my trailer as high as I can to finish
    the drain.

    That's it!

    I also used to wash and wax then make sure the hull was as dry as possible and air out if i can. Then apply a good vinyl protectant to help prevent mold.

    Like I said 1st time for skis but that always worked on the boats
  Today, 12:29 PM #3
    Charles603
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    9

    Re: Winterizing 2 Stroke Jet Skis?

    Quick question for anyone else that posts, do you put oil in the piston cylinder? I never did on a boat but saw some people talking about that
