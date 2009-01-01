 RXP 260 magneto flywheel
  Today, 05:51 AM
    jura
    Jun 2005
    Belgium (Europe)
    207

    RXP 260 magneto flywheel

    Looking for an RXP 260 magneto flywheel.
    Part number #420296900.
    New or only in mint shape.
    Thanks.
    Greetz from Belgium.

    2001 superjet, LPW ported 701, WCF "new style" footholds with Hydro-Turf, factory B-pipe with mod chamber, primer kit, dual cooling with homemade filter-restrictor, ADA-girdled 35 cc head, V-force reed valves, reed spacer, MSD enhancer, RAD charging flywheel, WW freestyle cone, 85mm bored nozzle, 13/16 concord 3mm setback by Island racing, 4° handlebars, UMI steering, ODI grips, R&D plate and intake.
