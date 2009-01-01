Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RXP 260 magneto flywheel #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2005 Location Belgium (Europe) Posts 207 RXP 260 magneto flywheel Looking for an RXP 260 magneto flywheel.

Part number #420296900.

New or only in mint shape.

Thanks. Last edited by jura; Today at 05:52 AM . Greetz from Belgium.



_________________________________________



2001 superjet, LPW ported 701, WCF "new style" footholds with Hydro-Turf, factory B-pipe with mod chamber, primer kit, dual cooling with homemade filter-restrictor, ADA-girdled 35 cc head, V-force reed valves, reed spacer, MSD enhancer, RAD charging flywheel, WW freestyle cone, 85mm bored nozzle, 13/16 concord 3mm setback by Island racing, 4° handlebars, UMI steering, ODI grips, R&D plate and intake. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules