Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs
I pulled the plugs today and noticed a milkyish substance on the plugs. It’s obviously oil mixed something. Is this serious? What typically causes this? Any insight is greatly appreciated.
Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs
fuel mixed with water. better get that fired up and dry your internals.
Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs
Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs
Shucks... looks like I’ll have to go for a ride tomorrow
