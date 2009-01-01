Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 48 Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs I pulled the plugs today and noticed a milkyish substance on the plugs. It’s obviously oil mixed something. Is this serious? What typically causes this? Any insight is greatly appreciated.

3DB31796-A134-46D1-B994-1675062864FF.jpeg Last edited by roush611; Yesterday at 08:39 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,697 Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs fuel mixed with water. better get that fired up and dry your internals. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,146 Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs I'd guess head gasket. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 48 Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs Shucks... looks like I’ll have to go for a ride tomorrow Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules