 Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs
  1. Yesterday, 08:34 PM #1
    Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs

    I pulled the plugs today and noticed a milkyish substance on the plugs. It’s obviously oil mixed something. Is this serious? What typically causes this? Any insight is greatly appreciated.
    3DB31796-A134-46D1-B994-1675062864FF.jpeg
  2. Yesterday, 09:00 PM #2
    Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs

    fuel mixed with water. better get that fired up and dry your internals.
  3. Yesterday, 10:09 PM #3
    Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs

    I'd guess head gasket.
  4. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #4
    Re: Milkyish Substance on Spark Plugs

    Shucks... looks like I’ll have to go for a ride tomorrow
