Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders
if my cylinders have little scratch marks on the bore can I just bore it up bigger buy .25 and just buy a piston with plus .25 size??
I dont think so, they have that nikasil coating on the walls not a steel sleeve like most motors. I dont know how thick that coating is though. It might hold up to just .25 over but Im not 100% sure.
