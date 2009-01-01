Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location New Jersey Age 43 Posts 1 Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders if my cylinders have little scratch marks on the bore can I just bore it up bigger buy .25 and just buy a piston with plus .25 size??





I dont think so, they have that nikasil coating on the walls not a steel sleeve like most motors. I dont know how thick that coating is though. It might hold up to just .25 over but Im not 100% sure.





