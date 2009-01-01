 Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders
  Today, 07:21 AM #1
    akonibai
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    43
    Posts
    1

    Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders

    if my cylinders have little scratch marks on the bore can I just bore it up bigger buy .25 and just buy a piston with plus .25 size??


  Today, 07:44 AM #2
    Egkid
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    10

    Re: Yamaha GP800 66e Cylinders

    I dont think so, they have that nikasil coating on the walls not a steel sleeve like most motors. I dont know how thick that coating is though. It might hold up to just .25 over but Im not 100% sure.


