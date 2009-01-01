 Spark Hull
Thread: Spark Hull

  The Wayniac
    The Wayniac
    Spark Hull

    Either complete, with or without blown up engine, or top deck Plastics. Need to fix one that I bought so my girl can try racing it next season.

    if you got pics or the proposition, feel free to text me, 518 - 209 - 2664
