Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spark Hull #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 44 Posts 2,164 Spark Hull Either complete, with or without blown up engine, or top deck Plastics. Need to fix one that I bought so my girl can try racing it next season.



if you got pics or the proposition, feel free to text me, 518 - 209 - 2664 Last edited by The Wayniac; Today at 01:10 AM .

