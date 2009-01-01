Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: vx 110 - rpms too high? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Age 55 Posts 6 vx 110 - rpms too high? hi guys-long time listener first time caller! so, 05 vx110, about 125 hours. we have owned it for the past 3 yrs (bought from original owner on my lake). Anyways, getting ready to pull it out and store it, and after my ride i'm wondering if my rpms are too high. idles at about 1800, at 4K only doing about 6mph, at 5K doing 18mph, ant 6K doing about 38 mph, and if i peg it i'm at about 7500 right at the bottom of the red line and it bumps up just a tad now and then close to 8. pegged i'm doing 46 mph. So, i need to admit i'm a skier and i'm the original owner of a 99 nautique...don't flame for that! ( i know skiers and jet skiers don't normally get along, but my fam has put about 40 hours on the ski and only 3 on the boat so heck yeah, we love our vx! ) We have had absolutely NO problems with the vx since we have owned it. we don't beach it as it sits on our shore on a ramp. not sure how accurate the rpm gauges on these really are, but getting up to red line scares me a bit. So, if they seem in check, no worries. If i'm up there to raise some concerns, where would l look for the cause? (be gentle-i've restored 2 vintage mustangs and love to wrench on stuff, but these are a bit different for sure. I know where the impeller is and the jet pump are, which after some reading i'm thinking if there is a problem it will be at the impeller, but after that i'll need a little more "dummy language" if you know what i mean! Thanks all in advance

