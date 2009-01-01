 Dual Mikuni Carbs and PJS manifold
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:02 PM
    roush611
    Dual Mikuni Carbs and PJS manifold

    Selling these for a buddy. Pretty sure these are dual 38mm Mikunis with a PJS intake manifold. I am not quite sure a fair price so I am hoping some of you can point me in the right direct and or shoot me an offer I cant refuse.
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: Dual Mikuni Carbs and PJS manifold

    What are they for? 650, 750, 550?
