Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location IL Posts 3 Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons? Hi All,



Sitting on a GP800 with a seized motor. One piston decided gas and oil was not enough calories and wanted to eat a power valve and ring (I am assuming here based on GP800 notoriety)... glutenous *******



Any ways, it is a rebuilt motor so I am assuming it was not coated in Nickasil. The greedy piston and cylinder are most likely fried and the other piston looks pristine (I dropped endoscope in there to view it and pics below for viewing pleasure)....



If I replace one, should I replace both or will it not matter? Thoughts? Opinions?



And yes if I end up fixing it I will be adding WE clips... people I bought it from most likely lied when they said they had installed them.

bad piston.jpg (36.7 KB, 5 views) Good Piston.jpg (76.9 KB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 4,952 Re: Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons? Regardless of what the good piston/cylinder looks like, you probably will be boring the other cylinder so you will still need to do the good cylinder as well. If by some miracle the other cylinder is good, then yes, you just need one piston. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,159 Re: Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons? You won't be boring an 800 cylinder because it is nikasil and cannot be bored, if the other piston - cylinder looks good replace the bad cylinder and piston and ride. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

