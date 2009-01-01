Sitting on a GP800 with a seized motor. One piston decided gas and oil was not enough calories and wanted to eat a power valve and ring (I am assuming here based on GP800 notoriety)... glutenous *******
Any ways, it is a rebuilt motor so I am assuming it was not coated in Nickasil. The greedy piston and cylinder are most likely fried and the other piston looks pristine (I dropped endoscope in there to view it and pics below for viewing pleasure)....
If I replace one, should I replace both or will it not matter? Thoughts? Opinions?
And yes if I end up fixing it I will be adding WE clips... people I bought it from most likely lied when they said they had installed them.
Regardless of what the good piston/cylinder looks like, you probably will be boring the other cylinder so you will still need to do the good cylinder as well. If by some miracle the other cylinder is good, then yes, you just need one piston.
You won't be boring an 800 cylinder because it is nikasil and cannot be bored, if the other piston - cylinder looks good replace the bad cylinder and piston and ride.
