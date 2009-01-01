 Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:10 PM #1
    Charles603
    Charles603 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    3

    Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons?

    Hi All,

    Sitting on a GP800 with a seized motor. One piston decided gas and oil was not enough calories and wanted to eat a power valve and ring (I am assuming here based on GP800 notoriety)... glutenous *******

    Any ways, it is a rebuilt motor so I am assuming it was not coated in Nickasil. The greedy piston and cylinder are most likely fried and the other piston looks pristine (I dropped endoscope in there to view it and pics below for viewing pleasure)....

    If I replace one, should I replace both or will it not matter? Thoughts? Opinions?

    And yes if I end up fixing it I will be adding WE clips... people I bought it from most likely lied when they said they had installed them.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:26 PM #2
    Ragged Edge Racing
    Ragged Edge Racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Ragged Edge Racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    At D River
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,952

    Re: Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons?

    Regardless of what the good piston/cylinder looks like, you probably will be boring the other cylinder so you will still need to do the good cylinder as well. If by some miracle the other cylinder is good, then yes, you just need one piston.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:42 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,159

    Re: Replacing Top End... do I need both Pistons?

    You won't be boring an 800 cylinder because it is nikasil and cannot be bored, if the other piston - cylinder looks good replace the bad cylinder and piston and ride.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. fastcar396

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 