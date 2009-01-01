|
PWCToday Regular
Single Trailer and Tote for 550
Looking for a small single trailer AND a tote for my 550. I know what you are thinking. Why do you need a tote if you have a trailer? Well, the place I go (and I will be towing behind my civic si) is not ideal to launch, so I would rather park the trailer and roll it down the shore on the tote. Not interested in paying 800 bucks for a new factory zero one, so looking for options.
Thanks all!
