Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Single Trailer and Tote for 550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Huntington Beach, ca Age 45 Posts 136 Single Trailer and Tote for 550 Looking for a small single trailer AND a tote for my 550. I know what you are thinking. Why do you need a tote if you have a trailer? Well, the place I go (and I will be towing behind my civic si) is not ideal to launch, so I would rather park the trailer and roll it down the shore on the tote. Not interested in paying 800 bucks for a new factory zero one, so looking for options.



Thanks all!

www.soggydiaper.com \"If it isnt wet, whats the point\" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules